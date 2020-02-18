Traffic

PPA expanding solar-powered kiosk program

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Parking Authority is announcing plans Tuesday to expand its new "Pay-by-Plate" kiosks.

The first machines were installed in October 2019 in a pilot zone between Arch and Race streets, between 4th and 12th streets in Center City.

The PPA will now begin installing them in University City.

The goal is to replace all older models and free-standing coin meters by the summer of 2020.

The "Pay-by-Plate" kiosks are solar-powered and do not require drivers to place a printed receipt on the dashboard.

Instead, customers must correctly enter their license plate number, parking zone number, and payment method.

The kiosk accepts coin, credit, or debit card.

PPA enforcement officers will verify customer payment by electronically scanning each license plate.
