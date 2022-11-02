The end of the curse: A look back at the Phillies 2008 World Series

As the Phillies make another run at the World Series, many are looking back at the last time they won it all.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Phillies make another run at the World Series, many are looking back at the last time the Phils won it all.

"Oct 29, 2008: the Phillies are the World Series champions," Gary Papa announced that night, sitting alongside Jim Gardner.

Former Action News reporter David Henry reported from outside Citizens Bank Park in 2008.

"They're coming out of the stadium, out here in the streets, having a ball," he said.

Back in '08, it was the end of a 25-year Philadelphia sports curse that sent champagne flying at Citizens Bank Park - the first major professional sports championship in 25 years.

On Tuesday, former Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels spoke about watching this run.

"To see it now from a different perspective, not on the field, I'm really excited to be able to do that, especially with a lot of teammates that are here," said Hamels.

For those who weren't at the game, the celebration spilled into neighborhoods all over the Delaware Valley.

"Electric. You know the sports teams here really kind of unify everybody," remembered Mike Browning of Fox Chase.

Former Action News reporter Dann Cuellar reported from Frankford and Cottman avenues in Mayfair in 2008.

"We easily have a crowd of 5,000 fans out here!" he said on air.

"Umm it was a little overwhelming, to say the least," said Fred Courdoff, who remembers being in the sea of people at Frankford and Cottman when he was just 12.

"I probably saw a thing or two that I shouldn't have seen at the age of 12," he laughed.

"Oh yeah I was one of the nuts," said Tasha Steele of Northeast Philadelphia, remembering the celebration in the streets.

Milt Martelack was wearing a Shane Victorino jersey on Tuesday, which was left to him by a friend who passed after the 2008 World Series.

"God rest his soul, Louie - I love you buddy," said Martelack. "This jersey was given to me, it was my friend's favorite jersey. I wore this in his memory and for best wishes for the Phillies."

And after looking back on all those memories, fans are ready to do it again.

"I think we got it," said Steele. "I believe we have it."