Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of NLDS

Phillies' Alec Bohm during the Game 1 in an NL wild-card baseball playoff series against the Marlins, Oct. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. Phillies won 4-1, (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Phillies' Alec Bohm during the Game 1 in an NL wild-card baseball playoff series against the Marlins, Oct. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. Phillies won 4-1, (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Phillies' Alec Bohm during the Game 1 in an NL wild-card baseball playoff series against the Marlins, Oct. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. Phillies won 4-1, (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Phillies' Alec Bohm during the Game 1 in an NL wild-card baseball playoff series against the Marlins, Oct. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. Phillies won 4-1, (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. at Truist Park.

ATLANTA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves square off in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Philadelphia has a 90-72 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games. The Phillies are 44-16 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta has gone 52-29 in home games and 104-58 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .276, the best team batting average in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the 14th time this season. The Braves are ahead 8-5 in the season series.

The first pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. at Truist Park.

Phillies' Ranger Suárez will get the start on Saturday.

"I think Ranger overall -- like he hadn't pitched against Atlanta this year, but past numbers, they're probably the best out of the group. We all know that the moment's not going to be too big for Ranger. He's a pretty cool cucumber out there. So we're confident in that," said manager Rob Thomson on Friday.

Philadelphia Phillies' Ranger Suarez plays during a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Suárez struggled with his control against the Braves in last year's NLDS, walking five in 3 1/3 innings, but the Phillies held on for a 7-6 victory. He went on to be one of Philadelphia's most effective postseason pitchers working as both starter and reliever, going 2-0 with a save and a 1.23 ERA.

Suárez got the nod for Game 1 over 15-game winner Taijuan Walker. Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61) and Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46) will start the next two games for the Phillies.

The NL champion Phillies finished third last season in the NL East at 87-75, a full 14 games behind the 101-win Braves, only to beat them in four games in the 2022 NLDS.

The Braves were even better this season with a major league-best 104 wins and a sixth straight NL East crown - clinched last month in Philadelphia - while the Phillies again earned a wild card with 90 wins.

"I feel very happy to be the guy starting for us. It's an honor," Suárez said. "I know that it hasn't been the best season of my career. I was away for a couple of months due to injuries, but I'm mentally ready for this game. I feel good. I think it's going to be a beautiful day tomorrow."

SEE ALSO: Game times released for Phillies vs. Braves in next round of playoffs

The NLDS roster is set

Pitchers (13): Left-handers - José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez. Right-handers - Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler.

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

Infielders (5): Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott and Trea Turner.

Outfielders (6): Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas and Kyle Schwarber.

Full schedule

Sat, Oct 7 at 6:07 p.m.: Braves host Phillies

Mon, Oct 9 at 6:07 p.m.: Braves host Phillies

Wed, Oct 11 at 5:07 p.m.: Phillies host Braves

Thu, Oct 12 at 6:07 p.m.: Phillies host Braves (If needed)

Sat, Oct 14 at 6:07 p.m.: Braves host Phillies (If needed)

Tickets

The Phillies say fans can register for an opportunity to purchase NLDS tickets here.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.