Phillies to face Braves in NLDS | Here's the full schedule

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

Game 1 gets underway on Saturday, October 7.

Here's the full schedule:

Sat, Oct 7: Braves host Phillies

Mon, Oct 9: Braves host Phillies

Wed, Oct 11: Phillies host Braves

Thu, Oct 12: Phillies host Braves

Sat, Oct 14: Braves host Phillies

(The times have not yet been announced.)