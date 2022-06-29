Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies star Bryce Harper undergoes thumb surgery; staff has no timetable for return

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper gestures toward his dugout after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had successful surgery to repair his broken left thumb on Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said, but there is no timetable for his return.

Philadelphia remains hopeful the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season. "It went very well," Thomson said.


Thomson deferred all other questions about the surgery to Harper, who is expected to return to Philadelphia sometime this week to address the situation.

Harper was injured on Saturday night by a fastball from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell.


The 29-year-old Harper is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiabryce harperphiladelphia phillies
Copyright © 2022 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper undergoes thumb surgery; st...
2022 MLB draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and analysis
Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies meet in game 2 of series
Olson homers twice to lead Braves past Phillies 5-3
TOP STORIES
Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Delaware Co. identified
Man snaps pic of vintage Burger King walled-off inside Delaware mall
Family members identify woman killed after man fires into bar
Troubleshooters: PGW assessing Weather Normalization Adjustments
Havertown family raises money for pediatric cancer at CHOP
Police investigate drive-by shooting caught on video in Germantown
Philly team changing the face of lacrosse on a world stage
Show More
Video captures suspects wanted in North Philly shooting
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years on sex trafficking conviction
Trump WH attorney disputes Hutchinson testimony about handwritten note
Philly man brutally beaten, robbed by group of teens: Police
James Harden declines option with Philadelphia 76ers, becomes free ...
More TOP STORIES News