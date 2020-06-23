Sports

Philadelphia Phillies: 2 more players, 2 more staffers test positive for COVID-19

Spectrum Field, the spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies, remains closed to baseball operations Monday, June 22, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. (Chris O'Meara)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several more Philadelphia Phillies players and staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Tuesday.

One of the players and both staffers were at the team's facility in Clearwater, Florida.

The team said the other player was in a location other than Clearwater but did not elaborate as to where that player was located.

This brings the total to seven players and five staffers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Phillies said all other tests have come back negative.

The team closed the Clearwater complex last week after the first round of positive test results were recieved.

The Phillies initially closed their facility in March when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports. Players returning from injuries were allowed to continue their rehab after the facility was cleaned thoroughly. A few of the team's athletic trainers and staff remained to supervise and safety precautions were taken.

Several more players began working out at the facility over the past few weeks but group sizes were limited.

The outbreak occurs as Florida has experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaphiladelphia philliescoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Phillies: 5 players, 3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Clearwater
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ outdoor amusement parks and water parks to reopen July 2
Philly sees 'reasons to be concerned' over US rising cases
Del. sees COVID-19 uptick as more senior week cases confirmed
Haverford Twp. employee killed in workplace accident
3 drown in New Jersey swimming pool: Police
1 dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
Cosby granted appeal in sex assault case
Show More
Fauci hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
117 people shot in Philly this month: Data
AccuWeather: Hotter, Still Humid Today
COVID-19 complicates efforts to stay cool in hot weather
Philly Pride: Touring the murals of the city's Gayborhood
More TOP STORIES News