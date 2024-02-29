End of an era: Phillies do away with 'Dollar Dog Night,' replace with new 'BOGO' nights

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the end of an era. The Phillies are doing away with "Dollar Dog Nights" at Citizens Bank Park, but...fans can now enjoy new BOGO hot dog nights.

The change comes after a "Dollar Dog Night" in 2023 turned into a massive food fight and some fans getting thrown out of the game.

"The introduction of BOGO Hot Dog Nights, in lieu of Dollar Dog Nights, reflects our ongoing commitment to provide a positive experience for all fans in attendance," the Phillies said in a statement.

This season's Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights will be Tuesday, April 2 vs. the Cincinnati Reds, and Tuesday, April 16 vs. the Colorado Rockies. Both games begin at 6:40 p.m.

"Dollar Dog Night" started in 1997.