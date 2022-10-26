Red October: Phillies fever rising for Del. family who named kids after Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday.

For the Wyatt family, baseball means everything, and they obviously love Bryce Harper.

HOCKESSIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- The countdown is on for the Phillies to make their World Series return.

"Once Harper was expected, we knew Bryce Harper had to fit in our family someway," said Sarah Wyatt, of Hockessin, Delaware.

Sarah and her husband Andrew named their boy Brycen and their daughter Harper.

Young Brycen says it's fate.

"I throw righty, I bat lefty, I swing the exact same as him," he said.

They've been enjoying the magical ride to the World Series every step of the way.

Mom, dad and Brycen have been at every playoff home game.

"It has been incredible. It has been something I'd never experienced before," said Sarah.

"To have somebody who loves baseball as much as me, to be able to be able to experience that with them is unreal," said Andrew.

As for Harper, she hangs with grandma and grandpap for the games.

But when the playoff anthem "Dancing on My Own" comes on, there's no bigger fan.

The Wyatts are predicting a big Philly win. Brycen thinks it'll happen in five games ending at home.

"They're going win every single one from home because there's nothing like Philly when it's winning," said Brycen.