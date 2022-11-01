Phillies fans disappointed about postponement of Game 3, optimistic for Tuesday

"I took a six-hour bus today to get here. I got up at 4 a.m. in the morning to come here," said one Phillies fan.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For thousands of fans outside of Citizens Bank Park, it was the Philadelphia police who broke the news of World Series Game 3 being postponed.

An officer over a loudspeaker announced: "The game is postponed. It will not be played tonight. Go home."

Then came disappointed fans walking out of the Bank.

"Tonight it hurts the fans that traveled and got to go home," said Matt Heck of Manahawkin.

SEE ALSO: Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed due to threat of heavy rain

For some, it's created a logistical nightmare.

"I took a six-hour bus today to get here. I got up at 4 a.m. in the morning to come here. A little sad," said Riley Hesbacher.

The energy before the game was something special. The tailgates were in full swing and memories were being made.

A block party outside the ballpark put fans in the mood.

SEE ALSO: Phillies vs. Astros: MLB releases revised World Series schedule

"I think the weather is better for the Phillies because we have an open dome and we're used to playing in the elements and we got it," said Alexandria Arabio.

Fans believe the Phillies and the city will easily regroup tomorrow and win.

"I think they'll come back tomorrow and they'll still be in the groove," said Heck.

"Tomorrow man. Tomorrow. We win tomorrow," said Andy Deck of Reading.