Phillies vs. Astros: MLB releases revised World Series schedule

Major League Baseball says it is keeping a close eye on the forecast ahead of Monday night's Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The threat of heavy rain forced the MLB to postpone Game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia.

The series between the Phillies and Astros is tied 1-1.

Here's a look at the revised schedule released on Monday night:

Game 3 was moved to Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, officials said.

Game 4 will be played Wednesday and Game 5 will be played Thursday in Philadelphia.

If a Game 6 is necessary, it will be played in Houston on Saturday, November 5 at 8:03 p.m.

Game 7 will be played in Houston on Sunday, November 6, if necessary.

"It's always a tough call when the current weather might be playable, because you're relying on a forecast," commissioner Rob Manfred said in announcing the postponement. "We waited long enough that we could see what's coming. We had three, actually four different weather people looking at it, everybody was consistent about this second wave of rain."

Tickets for all games remain valid for the game number on each ticket.