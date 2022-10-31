Phillies World Series: Everything you need to know ahead of Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park

The series between the Phillies and Astros is tied. First pitch for Game 3 begins at 8:03 p.m.

Game 1 of the World Series had some spectacular moments. One of those moments involved a 5-year-old Phillies fan who is now an internet sensation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fresh from singing another rollicking chorus of "Fly, Eagles fly," fans streamed out of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday and quickly turned their attention from the NFL's only unbeaten club to another Philly team, another sport and another building just a few hundred yards away.

"Let's go, Phillies!" some chanted in the concourse. "Let's go, Harper!" other hollered as they headed to the exits.

Think that was loud? Just wait till the World Series returns to Philadelphia for the first time since 2009. On Halloween night, too, with the Phillie Phanatic sure to be in rare form.

Already frenzied during the NL playoffs, Citizens Bank Park figures to be positively pulsating for Game 3 on Monday night - providing the rain that's in the forecast doesn't dampen things.

SEE ALSO: 'He's ruthless': 5-year-old Phillies fan becomes viral sensation for taunting Astros fan

Noah Syndergaard is set to start for the Phillies against Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros with the Series tied at one game each.

"Philly fans are the best, they know the game. They just have a way of showing displeasure that sometimes is hard for players to understand," Mike Schmidt, the greatest Phillie of them all, said in an email to The Associated Press on Sunday.

That's certainly one way of putting it, coming from a three-time NL MVP and first-ballot Hall of Famer who heard boos often enough at Veterans Stadium.

Schmidt is widely expected to be at the ballpark for the pregame festivities when the Series resumes after a travel day. And he's certain to draw a standing ovation and hear loud cheers - indeed, the City of Brotherly Love is in love with all of its Phillies these days.

At their ballpark, a large World Series banner was in place. Across the street, a giant "Let's Go Phillies!" sign was draped from the Eagles' stadium before they routed the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 to improve to 7-0.

SEPTA OFFERING FREE RIDES

SEPTA is offering free rides home from Citizens Bank Park this week.

There will also be extra service.

Fans can take the Broad Street line right to the sports complex by getting off at NRG Station. And you won't have to pay a fare to get home.

SEPTA will supplement regular service with five express and three local trains from Fern Rock Transportation Center starting at 6 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

WHEN DOES CITIZENS BANK PARK OPEN?

10:00 a.m.: New Era Phillies Team Store opens until 4:00 p.m. (entrance on Citizens Bank Way) with official postseason merchandise available for purchase.

4:30 p.m.: World Series Block Party on Citizens Bank Way (no game ticket required). This three-hour pregame event for fans of all ages features performances and music on the big postseason stage by Split Decision, DJ HBK and the Sixers Stixers Drum Line.

5:03 p.m.: All gates open. World Series Rally Towel and World Series Scarf for all fans.

6:45 p.m.: Phillies World Series Rally on the postseason stage on Citizens Bank Way (no game ticket required).

7:20 p.m.: Be in your seats for the on-field festivities surrounding the introduction of the Phillies and Astros. National Anthem & Ceremonial First Pitches: To be announced.

NEW FOOD

Crawford Dog: Two angus beef hot dogs split and griddled on a potato bun and topped with Crawford Bock bacon, onion jam, and yellow mustard. (Available in Diamond Club).

Hot Honey Chicken Mac and Cheese Bowl: Creamy mac and cheese topped with panko bread crumbs and in-house pulled chicken tossed in a hot honey glaze. (Section 109).

Bryce Crispy Donut from Federal Donuts: Donut topped with Phillies red marshmallow glaze, rice crispy treat pieces and a white marshmallow drizzle. (Section 140).

Pumpkin Pie Cannoli: Cannoli dipped in white chocolate with crusted toasted almonds. (Available at Fall Classics, Section 139).

OTHER INFORMATION

To Expedite Entry: Guests are prohibited from bringing bags, including backpacks, into the ballpark. Only clutch purses (12" x 12" x 1"), fanny packs, medical bags, clear or solid tote bags and diaper bags will be permitted into Citizens Bank Park.

Access Tickets & More: Use the free MLB Ballpark app as your guide to Citizens Bank Park to access tickets, forward to friends, use the interactive concourse maps and enjoy games.

Parking Lots: Parking for Phillies games is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). To expedite entry, pre-paid parking passes may also be purchased prior to the game. Tailgating lots (M, N & O) will open 5 hours prior to first pitch and non-tailgating lots will open 3 hours prior.

Watch at Wells Fargo Center

The Wells Fargo Center is offering two options for baseball fans on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday who aren't going into the games but want to be in the middle of the action in South Philly.

Option 1: Watch inside the arena

On Monday, Oct. 31 and Tuesday, Nov. 1, the arena will open its doors to the Philly faithful starting at 7 p.m. on both nights and will play the games on all TV screens in the Main Concourse bars. $5 beers will be served along with select concessions and full bar menus.

Admission to the arena is free but fans must secure a ticket to scan for entry. To secure tickets, click here.

Option 2: Outdoor tailgating package

On Monday, Oct. 31, Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2, fans can purchase a South Philly Tailgate package for up to 15 people, which includes a parking spot in the Wells Fargo Center's H Lot north of the arena, additional tailgate space, a 10x10 tent, table, five chairs, access to private, portable restrooms, and a cooler filled with ice. Fans can bring their own food and beverages.

To purchase a South Philly Tailgate package, visit TailgatePhilly.com. Full set up and breakdown will be included in addition to access to private portable restrooms. The private area will open at 4 p.m. and also have plenty of space to set up tailgating games.

World Series Wagers

It's not just the players who have a vested interest in the outcome of the Fall Classic.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner set up a bet on Twitter.

If the Phillies win - when the Phillies win - Houston will send over chicken and waffles from The Breakfast Klub, some Dome Faux'm from 8th Wonder Brewery, and make a donation to Kids Meals Inc. of Houston. In addition, Kenney asks for a donation to Philly's Mighty Writers.

If the Astros win - not likely - Philly will send over a six-pack from Triple Bottom Brewing Company and a meal from South Philly Barbacoa.

The Philadelphia City Council issued a wager of its own to the Houston City Council.

The challenge was accepted and it will be cheesesteaks vs. BBQ.

Philadebundance is looking to continue its winning ways with its Strike Out Hunger fundraising challenge.

Philabundance and Feeding San Diego faced off during the National League Championship Series to see who could raise the most funds to address hunger. Philabundance raised $16,944 and Feeding San Diego raised $7,707.

Now, Philabundance is facing off against the Houston Food Bank, the largest food bank in the country.

For more information about the Strike Out Hunger Campaign visit www.philabundance.org.

And let's not forget the World Series wager between the 6abc Action News Morning Team and the morning crew at our sister station KTRK-TV in Houston.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 in Houston 8:03 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29 in Houston 8:03 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m.

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 4 in Houston 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 5 in Houston 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)

Phillies Roster

The team finalized its roster on Friday morning: selected to the 26-man roster are 13 pitchers (three left-handers and 10 right-handers), two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, left, and Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh speak ahead of Game 1. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Pitchers (13): Left-handers - José Alvarado, Brad Hand and Ranger Suárez. Right-handers - Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Zach Eflin, Kyle Gibson, Nick Nelson, Aaron Nola, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler.

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

Infielders (6): Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Maton, Jean Segura, Edmundo Sosa and Bryson Stott.

Outfielders (5): Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Matt Vierling.

Four Phillies players have previously appeared in a World Series: Robertson, Schwarber, Stubbs and Syndergaard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.