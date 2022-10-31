Philadelphia Phillies excitement takes over Halloween

From Warminster to Sewell, to Mullica Hill, a lot of fans had the same idea for "Phillies-ween."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the Phillies hosting the World Series and Halloween falling on the same night, there's been a bit of a takeover of the annual celebration.

At the Clancy house in Roxborough, there was only one option for young Hailey's Halloween costume -- Bryce Harper.

With the help of her mom, she hit a home run.

Hailey is hoping her favorite player hits some home runs too. After all, the kid is a bit of a good luck charm for Philadelphia sports.

"She was born during the Eagles playoffs and she was two days old," explained Casey.

"You got megaphones, you got little mustaches," said Paul Johnston, the general manager of Masquerade Costume Cabaret in South Philadelphia while pointing to his Phillies display.

"It was very hard to get Phillies stuff. It was a surprise getting into the World Series," he said.

Still, the store has everything you need to complete your mega-fan look regardless of the sport.

"When you're at the stadium, you're going to see this boy," he said pointing to a full-body Eagle costume, which he says has been selling off the shelves.

"It's better than Christmas, it's Halloween!" he said.

Of course, a lot of families had to "Phillies-fy" their Halloween decorations this year, so instead of just pumpkins, they're putting out Phillies pennants and dressing their skeletons in Phillies gear. Some families even put out light displays with an ode to the Fightins.