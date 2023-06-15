The Philadelphia Phillies are red-hot. Are we finally seeing the 2023 World Series contender we all envisioned?

Can we believe in the Philadelphia Phillies as World Series contenders again?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Will the real Philadelphia Phillies please stand up?

It has been an up-and-down season, but this team is showing signs of life.

The Phillies have won nine of their last 11 games.

RELATED: MLB Power Rankings: Phillies up to No. 17

What's been different lately?

The bats have come alive.

Trea Turner is swinging the bat much better.

He's getting on and stealing bases - doing exactly the things the Phillies brought him in to do.

Kyle Schwarber, while not hitting for average, continues to crush baseballs out of the yard.

And Nick Castellanos is playing like an All-Star.

In fact, he may end up being the Phillies' lone representative at All-Star Game in Seattle next month.

Meanwhile, the pitching has gotten better and the team is getting healthier with the returns of Bryce Harper and Jose Alvarado - two key pieces.

RELATED: There's 40 years of pride in the City of Brotherly Love Softball League

But don't get me wrong. There are still concerns.

The biggest worry for this team going forward will be that fifth starter spot and the bullpen.

Perhaps the Phillies will be major buyers at the trade deadline and they can get an arm or two.

And they have to make sure Aaron Nola returns to ace form.

He's had a hard time adjusting to the new pitch clock.

That clock is not going anywhere anytime soon and the Phillies won't either if Nola can't get himself straightened out.