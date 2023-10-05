Ticket prices soar for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins postseason game

On Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest seats on the 400 level for game two were around $200.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tickets to see the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins in game one of the NL Wild Card series were the most expensive among the four games played on Tuesday.

The average ticket price was around $230 a seat, according to the ticketing platform Logitix.

"My limit is $300," said Lillie Alexander, who lives in Northeast Philadelphia. "But with the Phillies, I say $100 because my seat will probably be all the way up."

On Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest seats on the 400 level for game two were around $200.

"The average ticket price for that game yesterday was around $230, where the other venues were in the $60-$70 range," said Travis Apple, of Logitix.

The ticket to the game between Tampa and Texas was going for around $30, and the park was only about half full.

The Phillies game was sold out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If the Fightins win on Wednesday, they will advance to the National League Division Series to face the Atlanta Braves.