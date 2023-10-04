Philadelphia Phillies look to sweep Marlins in NL Wild Card Series

Phillies defeat Marlins 4-1 to take Game 1 of the Wild Card series

The Phillies lead the series 1-0, and will move on to the NLDS with a victory.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Aaron Nola will be on the mound tonight when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m.

If the Phillies win the game, they will advance to the National League Division Series to face the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia is coming off a big 4-1 victory over Miami on Monday night in Game 1.

Wednesday's game is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

Philadelphia is 90-72 overall and 49-32 in home games. Phillies hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami has an 84-77 record overall and a 38-42 record on the road. The Marlins have a 64-20 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Top performers

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 47 home runs while slugging .474. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-35 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Burger has 28 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 80 RBI for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 15-for-32 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Last 10 games

Phillies: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Injuries

Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Marlins: Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Fan schedule for Wednesday

10:00 a.m. - New Era Phillies Team Store opens until 4:30 p.m.

5:00 p.m. - Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way

5:38 p.m. - All gates open. Postseason rally towels for all fans, compliments of Liscio's Bakery and Independence Blue Cross.

7:40 p.m. - Be in your seats for the on-field festivities. Highlights include the national anthem sung by Nina Mielcarz and ceremonial first pitch by 2008 World Series champion Jamie Moyer.

8:08 p.m. - Phillies vs. Marlins game begins.

7th Inning - "God Bless America": Sung by Amy Suznovich.

Other Need-to-Know Information

Bag Policy - Guests are prohibited from bringing bags, including backpacks, to the ballpark. Only clutch purses (no larger than 5" x 7"), fanny packs, medical bags, drawstring bags, clear or solid tote bags, and diaper bags will be permitted. Medical bags, tote bags, and diaper bags can be no larger than 16" x 16" x 8" and will be subject to inspection upon entry in accordance with Major League Baseball security regulations. Guests may discard or return the prohibited items to their vehicle or store them in a locker on Citizens Bank Way ($10 fee).

Access Tickets & More - Use the free MLB Ballpark app as your guide to Citizens Bank Park to access tickets, forward to friends, use the interactive concourse maps, and enjoy games.

Opt-in for MLB's Go-Ahead Entry - Allows ticket holders who opt in for the service the ability to enter the ballpark at the First Base and Left Field Gates at full walking speed without stopping.

Parking Lots - Parking for Phillies games is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). To expedite entry, pre-paid parking passes may also be purchased prior to the game. Tailgating lots (M, N & O) will open 5 hours prior to the first pitch and non-tailgating lots will open 3 hours prior.

Uber RideShare Lot - Lot T is designated for Uber RideShare for all Citizens Bank Park and Wells Fargo Center events. Fans should exit the Third Base Gate and walk along Pattison Avenue toward Broad Street to enter the lot and request a vehicle, which will meet each rider in the designated area.

Parking - Please click here for a parking map. Parking for Phillies games is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). To expedite entry, pre-paid parking passes may also be purchased prior to the game.

Public Transportation - Transit services are also available; for a SEPTA schedule, please visit www.septa.org.

Traffic - Log on to www.511pa.com, www.511nj.org, or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions.

Stay Informed! - Follow @PhilliesCBP on X and like the official Citizens Bank Park Facebook page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.