Phillies vs. Padres: Citizens Bank Park crews ready for Game 3 in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's going to be like a giant weekend-long party in South Philadelphia and sports fans can hardly contain their excitement.

"It's gonna be crazy! It's going to be crazy all weekend!" said Terry Anderson, of Ridley Park.

Final preparations for Phillies-Padres Game 3 of the NLCS are underway:

"We are touching up postseason Phillies logos today. We are installing a couple of cameras in the dirt, getting some final cuts on the grass. (It is) 100% Kentucky bluegrass out here. We cut it at one inch, the players like it so the ball will still roll," said Caleb Robinson, manager of grounds at Citizens Bank Park.

From an extra coat of paint on the benches in the dugout to an extra sweep of the stands, the seats are ready to be filled with 45,000 excited fans.

On Thursday, tickets on StubHub ranged from about $200 to $3,150.

"If you compare the NLCS overall to last year, demand is up 37% compared to the Braves and the Dodgers. And as we bring it home to Philadelphia for this weekend, we are seeing a lot of tickets start moving," said StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli.

Over the past 24 hours, (we are seeing a) 20% jump in ticket sales, and your price for Friday is looking right around $200. And that's for the cheapest ticket.

StubHub says Game 3 is the most in-demand game of the NLCS so far.

Before the game starts Friday, Caleb Robinson will have a moment to take it all in.

"I like to go up to the 400 section and see everything when it's all said and done. It feels really good to see and have that sense of achievement and pride in what we do and the work that we do here. And a lot goes into it. Most of the grounds crew has done extensive studies to get this far. A lot of us have degrees in turf grass science, myself included. Most of us also worked our way up from minor league baseball."

