Real estate developer gives Phillies fans chance to sing 'Dancing on My Own' at Rittenhouse Square

You might have heard of the team's clubhouse anthem: "Dancing on My Own," the Calum Scott (Tiesto Remix) version.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Though the Philadelphia Phillies lost Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, the next three games are at Citizens Bank Park and the whole city is ready to root, root, root for the home team.

Here's one way to get in on the fun!

You might have heard of the team's clubhouse anthem: "Dancing on My Own," the Calum Scott (Tiesto Remix) version.

The players belted it out during their recent champagne celebrations.

Now, you'll be able to lend your voice to the revelry at Rittenhouse Square.

Southern Land Company, a national real estate developer, will be blasting the song twice a day across from their new condominium tower, The Laurel, as long as the Phillies are in the postseason.

"There's nothing more exciting than October baseball, and who isn't captivated by our Phillies' run to the NLCS?" Brian Emmons, SLC Vice President, said in a statement.

"Our team at SLC and The Laurel wanted a fun way to celebrate and join the community in spreading Phillies fever, so naturally we came to the idea of belting out 'Dancing on My Own' across Rittenhouse Square."

SLC says outdoor speakers will be set up at the soon-to-be-completed building on Walnut Street.

Phillies fans can sing their hearts out every day during the playoffs at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.