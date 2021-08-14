Philadelphia Phillies, Penn Medicine host vaccine clinic at Citizen Bank Park

Philadelphia health care workers and students and staff of city colleges will be required to be vaccinated by October 15, health officials say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies and Penn Medicine co-hosted a vaccine clinic Friday evening at Citizen Bank Park.It wasn't the typical way to start a pre-game for a ball game.But organizers say getting a vaccine right at the park may prove to be the most important way to do it.Pete Farensbach of Roseto was one of the first in line and said this was for his son."I have to go visit my son who is in the Navy, and after boot camp to go see him, I needed to have it. So now is the time," said Farensbach.Andrew Garfield says he did it for his five girls."I got five little girls. My wife has got it, my grandma lives with us, and I didn't want to be the person who doesn't do it," said Garfield of Northeast Philadelphia.The vaccine clinic went until the 5th inning with the ability to vaccinate 100 people. Those who got the vaccine also got free tickets to another game and a new hat.The team with Penn Medicine will be back soon with doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines."We'll be here again tomorrow, and then we'll also be back the 27th and 28th of August," said Courtney Summers of Penn Medicine.There was also an update to the city's mask mandate that was announced on Wednesday.The changes include a new category of essential businesses, including grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors' offices, and urgent care centers, which only have the mask mandate.The vaccine mask-free option will not exist at these businesses."That way, parents do not have to worry that they'll be unable to stop by the grocery store with their children," said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, who is the acting Philadelphia health commissioner.Health officials also announced Friday that all staff, students, and faculty at colleges and universities in the city, will also be required to be vaccinated by October 15 against COVID-19 unless they have a religious or medical exemption.All health care workers in the city will also be required to be vaccinated unless they have a religious or a medical exemption by October 15.