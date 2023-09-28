Avoid getting scammed with Philadelphia Phillies playoff tickets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Red October is here and that means Phillies fans are clamoring to be a part of the action, doing everything they can to score playoff tickets.

The Phillies are taking registrations now for the drawing for postseason tickets. Winners will be notified via e-mail with instructions on how to buy tickets.

Just make sure to update your address book or spam filters so that email doesn't land in your junk box. And be careful if you're trying to score tickets a different way.

Phillies fans like Cat Nguyen of Philadelphia's Bella Vista section are ready for playoff season.

"Like our block, we will have parties. We get together. It's really nice," she said.

But what fans want most is to see the action in person.

But if Nguyen doesn't win a ticket opportunity through the drawing, she will try through other sources. And as usual, you need to make sure you don't get scammed.

"For fans to be savvy ticket buyers, we've always start off and say, 'you never want to buy tickets off the street and pay cash,'" said Adam Budelli of StubHub.

You do want to use a trusted service that is an authorized ticket marketplace of Major League Baseball and the Philadelphia Phillies.

"To ensure that your tickets are 100% verified and you won't run into any issues," he said.

In terms of shopping strategy, "Tickets really spike the day of and especially as you get closer," said Budelli.

And the smaller your group, the better the availability and prices.

"Single tickets can be better. Obviously, these are going to be three-weekday games for the first round of the wild card, and those will tend to be probably a better and more affordable option than as you look ahead to probably the divisional round," said Budelli.

And if you do get tickets, beware of social media.

"If you are going to post pictures ahead of the game, never share your barcode," said Budelli.

That's because scammers might take screenshots of it and then try to sell your ticket or enter the ballpark before you.