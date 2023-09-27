Philadelphia Phillies fans ready to take on 'Red October' as team heads to postseason

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It may be the last few days of September, but Philadelphia Phillies fans are already seeing red for Red October!

"I think the energy is going to be mental," said Brendan O'Neal from Philadelphia.

O'Neal checked out the Phillies Team Store on Wednesday as workers were laying out "Take October" shirts to celebrate the team's second straight year making it to the postseason.

Fans think this club can take the city all the way to another World Series.

"I'm excited. After last year, and the team they have now, they're hitting homers. We're ready to go," said Phil Drucker from Allentown.

The Phillies clinched their trip to the postseason Tuesday night with a win over the Pirates. They'll be the top wild card seed in the National League, meaning playoff baseball is guaranteed to come to Citizens Bank Park.

"They're going to take it all. This is their year. They're ready to go," said Galo Gonzalez from South Brunswick, New Jersey.

Fans tailgating the day after the big game said they are feeling confident.

"We're still left in this wild card berth and it's a short series, so we're going to have to come out strong, but we have the home crowd here," said Rolf Carobni from Garnet Valley.

"It gives you chills and just brings a tear to your eye when you feel it all over again, especially for me. Being able to do this with my daughter is emotional," said Caitlin Stauffer from Harrisburg.

It's a family affair for Stauffer and her daughters, and for Stephanie Severino and her mom, too.

"Each round, you need to get the shirt," Severino joked.

She says she was at the ballpark Tuesday night and can't wait to come back decked out for Red October.

"It brought up a lot of good memories, but it's more fun to bring the kids and have them, they were dancing. I was like I don't care if it's a school night, we're staying out. And they had a lot of fun. We all had fun last night," she said.

Fans won't have to wait long for playoffs. The first game in the wild card series is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3.