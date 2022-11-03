New Jersey kindergarten teacher's World Series math lesson a home run with kids

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey teacher is getting her tiniest students excited for math with the help of the Phillies' World Series run.

Brittany Marrero teaches Kindergarten at Hurffville Elementary in Sewell, and says her students were so excited about the World Series that she decided to recreate Tuesday's incredible win into a unique lesson about counting.

"We are teaching them how to write numbers and count a given number. So they had to keep track of a scoreboard," said Marrero.

"So we are going to move Kyle Schwarber to first, to second, to third and all the way home and guess what the score is now," said Marrero to her students.

Using dry-erase markers as bats, the students practiced movement through their swing.

Some students were raised to understand the game.

"My whole family is a Phillies fan," said kindergartener, Kinsey Reuss.

But 5-year-old Gavin Murphy can recite the entire Phillies lineup.

"Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Alex Bohm, Nick Castellanos, Bryson Stott," said Murphy.

Murphy has high hopes that the team's heavy hitters will step up Thursday night and bring home another W.

"I think we might win 6-5," said Murphy.

"Phillies, do it for these kids! They really look up to you - and good luck!" said Marrero.

If the Phillies win the World Series, Marrero says they will do a small parade inside the classroom to celebrate.