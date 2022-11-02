World Series Game 3: Fans wear Mummer costumes, show off 'Philly Rob' tattoos

RUNNEMEDE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fans from Philadelphia to the suburbs to South Jersey showed out in force to watch Game 3 of the World Series Tuesday night.

At Phily Diner & Sport Bar in Runnemede, New Jersey, the Phillies faithful started dancing on the bar when Bryce Harper went yard for the first home run of the night.

"This is like such a thrill and we've been there, but it's just amazing, amazing," said Shane Marker from Runnemede.

Fans as young as 10 years old stayed up late to cheer on the Fightins. Others came dressed in full Jason Kelce-style mummers costumes, which they claimed are good luck.

"I bought it in '17 and it's the greatest investment. I haven't worn it since the playoff game against the Saints, but I broke it out for our playoff run and I'm undefeated wearing it," said Craig Walsh from Blackwood.

Another fan showed off his "I ride with Philly Rob" tattoo on his leg, which he got after Game 1 of the Wild Card round. He said he has no regrets.

"It's been 11 years since they made the playoffs so why not? I mean, no other coach got them there," said Anthony Pierce from West Deptford.