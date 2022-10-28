WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Phillies finalize 2022 World Series roster | See who's playing in the Fall Classic

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Friday, October 28, 2022 3:59PM
EMBED <>More Videos

"Take 'em out and come back and win it in Philly!" said one fan, who skipped work to see the Phillies head off to Houston.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's World Series time and there's a lot to know if you are a Philadelphia Phillies fan.

Here's the place to find it all out.

Phillies Roster

The team finalized its roster on Friday morning: selected to the 26-man roster are 13 pitchers (three left-handers and 10 right-handers), two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, left, and Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh speak ahead of Game 1.
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Pitchers (13): Left-handers - José Alvarado, Brad Hand and Ranger Suárez. Right-handers - Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Zach Eflin, Kyle Gibson, Nick Nelson, Aaron Nola, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler.

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

Infielders (6): Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Maton, Jean Segura, Edmundo Sosa and Bryson Stott.

Outfielders (5): Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Matt Vierling.

Four Phillies players have previously appeared in a World Series: Robertson, Schwarber, Stubbs and Syndergaard.

World Series Schedule

  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 in Houston 8:03 p.m.
  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29 in Houston 8:03 p.m.
  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m.
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m.
  • Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)
  • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 4 in Houston 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)
  • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 5 in Houston 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)

This story will be updated soon with more information on what you need to know including SEPTA rides and where to watch the games!

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.