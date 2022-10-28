Phillies finalize 2022 World Series roster | See who's playing in the Fall Classic

"Take 'em out and come back and win it in Philly!" said one fan, who skipped work to see the Phillies head off to Houston.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's World Series time and there's a lot to know if you are a Philadelphia Phillies fan.

Here's the place to find it all out.

Phillies Roster

The team finalized its roster on Friday morning: selected to the 26-man roster are 13 pitchers (three left-handers and 10 right-handers), two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, left, and Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh speak ahead of Game 1. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Pitchers (13): Left-handers - José Alvarado, Brad Hand and Ranger Suárez. Right-handers - Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Zach Eflin, Kyle Gibson, Nick Nelson, Aaron Nola, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler.

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

Infielders (6): Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Maton, Jean Segura, Edmundo Sosa and Bryson Stott.

Outfielders (5): Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Matt Vierling.

Four Phillies players have previously appeared in a World Series: Robertson, Schwarber, Stubbs and Syndergaard.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 in Houston 8:03 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29 in Houston 8:03 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m.

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 4 in Houston 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 5 in Houston 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)

This story will be updated soon with more information on what you need to know including SEPTA rides and where to watch the games!