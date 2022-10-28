Phillies finalize 2022 World Series roster | See who's playing in the Fall Classic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's World Series time and there's a lot to know if you are a Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Phillies Roster
The team finalized its roster on Friday morning: selected to the 26-man roster are 13 pitchers (three left-handers and 10 right-handers), two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.
Pitchers (13): Left-handers - José Alvarado, Brad Hand and Ranger Suárez. Right-handers - Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Zach Eflin, Kyle Gibson, Nick Nelson, Aaron Nola, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler.
Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.
Infielders (6): Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Maton, Jean Segura, Edmundo Sosa and Bryson Stott.
Outfielders (5): Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Matt Vierling.
Four Phillies players have previously appeared in a World Series: Robertson, Schwarber, Stubbs and Syndergaard.
World Series Schedule
- Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 in Houston 8:03 p.m.
- Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29 in Houston 8:03 p.m.
- Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m.
- Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m.
- Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)
- Game 6: Friday, Nov. 4 in Houston 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)
- Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 5 in Houston 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)
