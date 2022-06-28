pedestrian struck

Woman critically injured after being hit by Philadelphia police vehicle

The victim, a 55-year-old woman, suffered multiple injuries, police said.
PHILADELPHIA -- A woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a Philadelphia police vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 9th and South streets in South Philadelphia around 9:10 a.m.

She was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Police say the department's Accident Investigation Division was notified.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this crash.

