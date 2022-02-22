carjacking

Local, federal officials to make announcement Tuesday on Philadelphia carjacking operation

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Federal and local officials are expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday morning in connection with a carjacking operation in Philadelphia.

Police say the announcement is related to at least two deadly carjacking incidents: one on February 6 and another on February 12.

On February 6, George Briscella, 60, was gunned down as he was getting into his car outside of his mother's home.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody over the weekend in connection with Briscella's killing. No further details have been released.

On February 12, police say a man was shot and killed by two gunmen who stole his vehicle on February 12 on the 8100 block of Grovers Avenue.

No arrests have been made in that case.

The city is seeing a surge in carjackings.

In 2021, police reported more than 800 carjackings. Already in 2022, there have been close to 100 -- including some in which victims shot their assailants.

Outlaw said in January officers were targeting hot spots. There is now a task force dedicated to carjackings.

