deadly shooting

Man fatally shot in Hunting Park may have been lured by dating app: Police

Surveillance video shows two men surrounding David Tucker's car just before 4:30 a.m. One of the men opened fire, killing him.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man fatally shot in Philly may have been lured by dating app: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the person responsible for gunning down 55-year-old David Tucker.

Surveillance video captured two men surrounding Tucker's car just before 4:30 a.m. on March 2 at 1101 West Hunting Park Avenue. One of the men opened fire, killing Tucker.

"I just miss my son," said Jean Tucker, David's mother.

Captain Jason Smith, with Philadelphia Police's homicide unit, said nothing was taken from the car, but the video does show the shooter trying the door handle before fleeing.

"This is a tragic event. In no way, shape or form did Mr. Tucker deserve to die," Smith said.

Additional video shows the men in the area of old York Road and Roosevelt Boulevard minutes before the shooting.

"Our investigation has led us to believe that Mr. Tucker was lured to that location via a dating app," Smith said.

Smith said he's investigating all avenues for a motive.

"The possibility exists that he met somebody on a dating app, was supposed to meet the individual there, that individual hadn't arrived yet, and these two individuals just happened upon Mr. Tucker," Smith said.

David Tucker's son is hoping someone recognizes the men in the video.

"We lost somebody very important in our family," Angel Tucker said.

"A child's not supposed to go before their parent," David's mom said.

If you recognize the men in the video you are asked to call the police.

Police also stress if you are meeting up with someone for the first time through a dating app to use extreme caution. They recommend you meet them in a public place like a restaurant or shopping center to keep yourself safe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hunting park (philadelphia)online datingdeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicidephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Man killed inside Chester market; suspect at large
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter: police
Former Philly officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old
Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
Man killed inside Chester market; suspect at large
Who gets abortions in US, according to CDC data
Trooper arrested after steroids intercepted in mail: Officials
Hal the dog, found tied to tree looking like 'skeleton,' rescued
NE Philly suspect: Give me your money 'or I'll blow your brains out'
Mom accused of shooting sons was in dispute with landlord: Court docs
Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp's libel suit
Show More
Leaked draft opinion represents 'seismic shift' in privacy, Wolf says
Bear roaming suburbs caught in tree near Delco home
Phoebe Bridgers says she had an abortion last year
Man who assaulted crew, duct taped to seat on Philly plane sentenced
Who leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion?
More TOP STORIES News