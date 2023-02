The officer was being taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. The officer's condition was not yet known.

Chopper 6 over West Philadelphia where police officer was shot on Feb. 8, 2023.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police officer was shot twice on Wednesday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 60th and Summer streets.

There was no word on any suspects or arrests.

This is a breaking news story. Please stay with Action News for updates.

