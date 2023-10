Woman charged with assault on police after pepper spraying 2 officers

The woman was taken into custody and faces assault on police charges.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia Police officers were pepper sprayed in West Kensington.

Police responded to the intersection of North 2nd and West Somerset streets for a disturbance and a large fight.

That's when police say a woman pepper sprayed both officers.

She was taken into custody and faces assault on police charges.