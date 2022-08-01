2 children pepper-sprayed during altercation with attempted shoplifters: Police

Authorities say a 13-year-old girl tried to stop two young women from shoplifting when an altercation ensued.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two children were pepper-sprayed during an altercation with a pair of attempted theft suspects in West Philadelphia Sunday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the 5500 block of Chancellor Street.

That's when one suspect allegedly deployed the pepper spray.

The 13-year-old and a 1-year-old were sprayed inside the store. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.