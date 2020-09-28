1-month-old baby missing since Thursday located safe, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- UPDATE: Philadelphia police said early Monday Morning that a 1-month-old baby that was missing since Thursday in West Philadelphia has been located safe.

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a 1-month-old missing baby.

Family members tell Action News that James Garrett, Jr. was last seen on Thursday with his father on the 5500 block of Spruce Street in West Philadelphia. Police said the father is not being cooperative with officers.



The baby's family says Garrett has been primarily caring for the child with help from extended family. Garrett's sister, Deana Brown, who is the baby's aunt, took care of baby James for a few days last week and then returned him to his father.

Relatives say Garrett showed up Sunday morning without the baby, behaving erratically and would not provide the whereabouts of Baby James.

"He's not telling nobody where the baby's at. He keeps saying the baby's with somebody named 'Pint.' We don't know. I just left the Southwest Detectives office now and he's still not telling anybody where the baby's at. I just want to make sure my nephew is safe. That's all," said Brown.

Katisha James, the baby's cousin, said she has never known Garrett to bring harm to a child or really anyone.
" I'm concerned about what's going on because we just don't have any answers. He's not giving us any answers," she said.

Baby James is described as weighing roughly 10 pounds, with black eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Philadelphia police's Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or to call 911.

