There were reports that the car caught on fire after the collision.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police and fire crews responded after a car crashed into a SEPTA trolley on Thursday night.

It happened in the city's Parkside neighborhood around 8:15 p.m. on 57th Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

There is also no word yet on whether anyone was injured or what led to the crash.

No further information has been released.