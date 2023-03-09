DA Larry Krasner discusses sexual assault cases allegedly involving Philadelphia officers

They're supposed to protect and serve the people, but instead three Philadelphia police officers are involved in cases of sexual assault.

One victim was allegedly the mother of a murder victim, assaulted by the detective assigned to her son's case.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released disturbing details Wednesday against two Philadelphia police officers and a school resource officer.

The district attorney's office laid out the three separate cases Wednesday afternoon.

Some charges involved minors being sexually assaulted, others alleged that those who came to police for help were victimized.

"A few of those who use their power in completely inappropriate ways are being knocked down," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Former police officer Patrick Heron has been charged with stalking, intimidation, harassment, child pornography, and indecent assault.

We spoke to the father of one of his alleged victims in September.

"I'm so proud of her. Yes, she is having a lot of difficulties right now, and we will get through them," he said.

Former school resource officer Howard Rubin pleaded guilty to sexual assault and corruption of minors and received a sentence of 10-20 years in prison.

"We have, as I mentioned, good reason to believe that there are other victims of this defendant out there," said Assistant District Attorney Lyandra Retacco.

Former homicide detective Donald Suchinsky was charged on Feb. 23 with harassment, indecent assault, and stalking.

"Those charges relate to individuals that he met in the course of his duties as a homicide detective," said Retacco.

Attorney Josh Van Naarden filed a federal lawsuit against Suchinsky and the Philadelphia Police Department on behalf of the alleged victim. She is the mother of a man who was murdered in 2020.

"Detective Suchinsky was assigned to investigate that murder, and instead he further victimized my client by harassing her via emails, texts, and physically assaulting her," said Van Naarden.

He also said that Suchinsky must have felt emboldened by his position, even allegedly using his work email and cellphone to harass the victim.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released the following statement on the incident:

"In February of 2021, our investigators became aware of criminal allegations against Detective Donald Suchinsky.



Upon receiving these allegations, Suchinsky was placed in restricted duty status as our Internal Affairs Division conducted an investigation. Subsequently, the findings of that investigation were turned over to the District Attorney's office for review.



The charges against Detective Suchinsky are highly disturbing, and stand in stark contrast to everything society expects of law enforcement officers.



While it is disheartening when those who are given the tremendous responsibility of upholding the law choose to break it, I remain grateful for all of those that worked to bring these allegations to light in order to seek a modicum of justice for the victim."