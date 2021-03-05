Man shot in face in North Philadelphia; woman in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left a man critically injured.The shooting happened in the 3200 block of North Newkirk Street just after 10: 30 a.m., police said.When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the face. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.Police took a woman into custody and believe the shooting may have been domestic.