Man shot in head in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section

The victim was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

6abc Digital Staff
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
16 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Sunday in the city's Spring Garden section.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Franklin Place just after 2:30 p.m.

Police said a 42-year-old man was shot in the head. He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

