3 women hospitalized after 35 shots fired into SUV in Brewerytown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman is wanted for carrying out a brutal attack overnight in the city's Brewerytown section.

The incident took place on Newkirk Street, near North 29th Street.

The shooter fired 35 shots, many of them piercing an SUV carrying three women.

A 19-year-old woman somehow survived being shot nine times.

A 20-year-old woman was shot three times, and another 20-year-old woman was hit twice.

All of this happened as police were patrolling nearby.

The officers took the victims to the hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Police are interviewing them to see if they have clues to help track down the gunman.