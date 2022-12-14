Philly Pops musicians vote to strike if necessary; meeting set for Wednesday

The Philly Pops has announced that it will cease operations at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Pops musicians' union is meeting virtually with Pops leadership Wednesday after voting overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if necessary.

The Philly Pops announced last month it will cease operations following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season. The last show is scheduled for June.

At the time of the announcement, Chief Operating Officer Karen Corbin said, without question, COVID-19 played a major role in the decision.

"We weathered the storm. We continued to perform throughout. We did a full season last season. No one expected that this season's sales numbers would be lower than last," said Corbin.

But contract negotiations between the musicians' union, American Federation of Musicians, Local 77, and Pops management have been reportedly going on since August.

The union says 95% of Philly POPS musician union members voted to authorize a strike if necessary in order to resolve what it calls a "lack of transparency" by management before last month's announcement.

"We have been trying to get Philly POPS management to negotiate contract commitments since August. It's been more than 90 days since we gave them our most recent proposal," said Ellen Trainer, President of AFM Local 77. "After decades of loyal service to the POPS, these musicians are the Philly POPS. They're one in the same. There was no reason to illegally hide the truth from us while we were in active contract negotiations."

Trainer says union members have been waiting on answers to "dozens of key questions" about the Pops' financial situation and the future.

Corbin released this statement to Action News ahead of Wednesday's meeting: "In the course of our CBA negotiation, we are actively addressing the concerns expressed by the Local's leadership weighed against the backdrop of the significant economic challenges the POPS has experienced during the pandemic and its aftermath. Our seventh meeting is scheduled for tomorrow. We hope to achieve a resolution satisfactory to all parties."