Philly Pops to cease operations at end of 2022-23 season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Pops has announced that it will cease operations at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

The Pops made the announcement on its website Wednesday night, saying, "Despite our best efforts, a combination of circumstances, including the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, led the Board of Directors to reevaluate how we serve the community."

The orchestra, which has served the community since 1979, will carry out performances through the 2022-23 season, including the 10 scheduled dates and times of "A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season" in December.

You can read the full announcement below:

"The Philly POPS has made the difficult decision to cease operations following the conclusion of the current 2022-23 season.

Despite our best efforts, a combination of circumstances, including the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, led the Board of Directors to reevaluate how we serve the community that has loved and supported the Philly POPS since 1979.

With deep support from The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. (POKC), our Board leadership is working to fulfill obligations to our loyal audiences, generous sponsors, and talented musicians, while identifying ways to continue the celebrated tradition of pops programming in Philadelphia.

The POPS will continue to carry out performances through the 2022-23 season, including the 10 scheduled dates and times of "A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season" in December.

Our musicians are the heart and soul of the Philly POPS. As such, we will continue to honor the terms and conditions of the existing contract agreement with our musicians."