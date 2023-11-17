Pro-Palestinian rally held outside City Hall in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza gathered outside City Hall in Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was overhead as the group marched south from Broad Street and Girard Avenue into Center City on Friday afternoon.

In addition to the ceasefire, the student-led Philadelphia Free Palestine Coalition says it is demanding divestment from the weapons manufacturers that arm Israel and the recognition Palestinian life.

What we know about the Israel-Hamas conflict

The war, which has now moved into its second stage, according to Israel, has passed the one-month mark.

In Israel, at least 1,200 people have been killed and 6,900 others have been injured since Oct. 7, according to Israeli officials. In the neighboring Gaza Strip, at least 12,000 people have been killed and over 30,000 have been injured, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Aid workers and officials fear that Israel's call for an evacuation of the northern part of Gaza is precipitating a humanitarian disaster as electricity and other supplies have been cut off in preparation for what appears to be an imminent ground offensive.

Humanitarian groups have urged Israel to call off the evacuation and agree to a cease-fire, even as the country has asserted a right to defend itself -- a right the United States endorses.

ABC News contributed to this report.