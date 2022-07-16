Four men wounded, two critically, after shooting in the Juniata section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four men are now hospitalized after being shot on Saturday evening in the Juniata section of Philadelphia.Two of those men are in critical condition after being shot multiple times.Gunfire erupted on the 1300 block of Luzerne Street shortly after 4 p.m.A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital by private vehicle where he was placed in critical but stable condition. That private vehicle then left the hospital, police say.A 20-year-old man who was shot nine times is also hospitalized in critical condition.An 18-year-old man was shot in the bicep, while a 37-year-old man was shot in the foot. Both of those victims are hospitalized in stable condition.Both of those men were also taken to the hospital by private vehicle, and that vehicle is now being held, police say.There was no word on a motive for this shooting.No arrests have been made.