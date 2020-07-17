Community & Events

6abc End Racism Now

By 6abc.com


6abc's Town Halls and Digital Content on Race Relations




Experts on race matters outline ways to cope with the stress and ongoing race issues affecting America.


Learn more listening to these podcasts on racial inequities




Books to learn more about systemic racism and how you can combat bias


So, You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo | Goodreads | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles

How to be an Anti-Racist, Ibram X. Kendi | Buy | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles

The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander | Purchase book | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria, Beverly Tatum, PhD
Goodreads | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles

Let Them See You: The guide for leveraging diversity in the workplace, Porter Braswell
Purchase book | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles

While the city engaged in many protests following recent events, Cook spent her time during protests, giving back.


White Fragility: Why it's so hard for White people to talk about Racism?, Robin Diangelo
Purchase book | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles

How to be Less Stupid about Race, Crystal Fleming | Purchase book | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles

Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the world, and become a good ancestor, Layla Saad
Purchase book | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National, Ibram X Kendi (young adults)
Purchase book | Amazon | Barnes & Nobles

A list of local social/civil justice organizations


Philadelphia NAACP | Website
4458-B Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19140
215-455-1101

Urban League of Philadelphia | Website
121 S. Broad St. #9
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-985-3220

Philadelphia Bail Fund | Website
P. O. Box 22316
Philadelphia, PA 19110
267-961-3391

Philadelphia Anti Violence Project | Website
2000 Hamilton Street, Suite 204
Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-567-6776

The Philadelphia Black Giving Circle | Website
P. O. Box 22568
Philadelphia, PA 19110

Black & Brown Workers Cooperative | Website
267-422-2926

NAACP Legal Defense Fund Inc. (national) | Website

African American Chamber of Commerce | Website
One Penn Center
1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd #889, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-751-9501
From burgers at Baby Buns to soul food and dessert at Booker's, we're tasting all the goodies these restaurants offer.



Baby Buns Barkley's BBQ | Website
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E, Philadephia, PA 19106
267-363-0536

Black-owned Restaurants to support


SOUTH Kitchen and Jazz Bar | Website
600 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-600-0220

48th Street Grille | Website
310 S. 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
267-244-4764

Aksum Café | Website
4630 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
267-275-8195

Ms. Tootsies Soul Food Café | Website
1312 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-731-9045

Angry Deekin Ribs | Website
1019 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215769-7427

Tasties
1214 N. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131
215 477-0281

5241 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-991-784

My Blue Heaven Catering | Website
Cedarbrook Shopping Plaza
1001 S. Easton Road, Cheltenham, PA 19012
215-884-3943

Ron's Caribbean Cuisine
5726 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19141
215-924-3966

Talk of the Town Food Market | Website
7804 Limeklin Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19150
215-924-6835

Kingston 11 | Website
6405 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19142
215-596-0216
There's a new restaurant along Baltimore Avenue run by three women who are "Makin it in Philly".


Booker's Restaurant & Bar | Website
5021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-883-0960

Butter's Soul Food-To-Go | Website
2730 Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-235-4724

iMunch Café | Website
1233 N. 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
215-236-8624

Sid Booker's Shrimp Corner
4600 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
215-329-4455

Dibb's BBQ | Website
5617 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131
215-876-6500

Cloud Cups | Website
1100 E. Berks Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Keven Parker Soul Food Café | Website
1312 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-731-9045

Warmdaddy's | Website
1400 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19147
25-462-2000
The two businesses are serving gelato out of the same spot, one making it traditional Italian style while the other adding a special CBD infusion.


Country Cookin' Restaurant and Catering
2836 N. 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
267-625-3664

Reggae Reggae Vibes | Website
517 W Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-457-2970

Relish | Website
7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138
215-276-0170

Sis Muhammad's Kitchen | Website
4441 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-621-7250

Stripp'd Juice | Website
263 N 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267-550-7877

Honey's Sit-N-Eat | Website
2101 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-732-5130

800 N. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-925-1150

Kilimandjaro Restaurant
4317 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-387-1970

Friday Saturday Sunday | Website
261 S 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-546-4232

The Spicy Belly | Website
3847 Terrace Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-2095

Soul food without the extra fat and calories, these Philly brothers are making that a yummy reality!


Green Soul | Website
1410 Mt. Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-660-9600

Coffee Cream & Dreams | Website
1500 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
267-225-7602

Rose Petal's Café & Lounge | Website
8120 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027
215-690-4706

Lagos Island Grille
157 Long Lane, Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-352-0850

Le Mandingue
6620 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19142
215-726-0543

7186 Marshall Road, Darby, PA 19082
484-461-2981

Le Nile | Website
6735 Elmwood Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19142
215-492-0979

Nafisa's Kitchen | Website
5629 Chester Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
267-892-3376

Blackseed Café | Website
2400 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-544-1235

Ummi Dee's Burger Bistro | Website
2805 N 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
215-221-6166

Honey Hill Catering | Website
267-847-1805

Crimson Café | Website
5847 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
215-472-2233
Franny Lou's Porch is a café serving up coffee, conversation and a sense of community.


Franny Lou's Porch | Website
2400 Coral Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-596-6274

Bistro 870 Catering | Website
267-844-1512

Orchard Smoothie and Café | Website
1500 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
267-606-6579

The Nile Café | Website
6008 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-843-6453

Hibiscus Café | Website
4907 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-307-3749

Atiya Ola's Spirit First Foods | Website
310 South 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-939-3298

Linda's Vegetarian Village | Website
6381 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-438-2500

The Flower Café at Linda's | Website
48 Maplewood Mall, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-479-1885

Holistic Health Café | Website
6802 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA 19126
215-200-5884

All the Way Live | Website
6108 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-821-7298
Vegan-ish is a new West Philly spot to grab casual sandwiches that serve the expanding vegan market.


Vegan-ish | Website
1214 N 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131
215-477-1153

4 Every Occasion Cakes & Cupcakes | Website
1821 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111
215-722-2250

Denise's Delicacies | Website
2916 N 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
215-225-5425

Sweet Nectar Dessert Kitchen | Website
547 N 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
267-318-7143

Siddiq's Real Fruit Water Ice | Website
264 S. 60th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
215-410-6513
