6abc End Racism Now

6abc's Town Halls and Digital Content on Race Relations

EMBED >More News Videos Experts on race matters outline ways to cope with the stress and ongoing race issues affecting America.

Learn more listening to these podcasts on racial inequities

Books to learn more about systemic racism and how you can combat bias

EMBED >More News Videos While the city engaged in many protests following recent events, Cook spent her time during protests, giving back.

A list of local social/civil justice organizations

EMBED >More News Videos From burgers at Baby Buns to soul food and dessert at Booker's, we're tasting all the goodies these restaurants offer.

Black-owned Restaurants to support

EMBED >More News Videos There's a new restaurant along Baltimore Avenue run by three women who are "Makin it in Philly".

EMBED >More News Videos The two businesses are serving gelato out of the same spot, one making it traditional Italian style while the other adding a special CBD infusion.

EMBED >More News Videos Soul food without the extra fat and calories, these Philly brothers are making that a yummy reality!

EMBED >More News Videos Franny Lou's Porch is a café serving up coffee, conversation and a sense of community.

EMBED >More News Videos Vegan-ish is a new West Philly spot to grab casual sandwiches that serve the expanding vegan market.

So, You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo | Goodreads How to be an Anti-Racist, Ibram X. Kendi | Buy The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander | Purchase book Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria, Beverly Tatum, PhDLet Them See You: The guide for leveraging diversity in the workplace, Porter BraswellWhite Fragility: Why it's so hard for White people to talk about Racism?, Robin DiangeloHow to be Less Stupid about Race, Crystal Fleming | Purchase book Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the world, and become a good ancestor, Layla SaadStamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National, Ibram X Kendi (young adults)4458-B Germantown AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 19140215-455-1101121 S. Broad St. #9Philadelphia, PA 19107215-985-3220P. O. Box 22316Philadelphia, PA 19110267-961-33912000 Hamilton Street, Suite 204Philadelphia, PA 19130215-567-6776P. O. Box 22568Philadelphia, PA 19110267-422-2926One Penn Center1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd #889, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-751-9501The Bourse111 S. Independence Mall E, Philadephia, PA 19106267-363-0536600 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-600-0220310 S. 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143267-244-47644630 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143267-275-81951312 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-731-90451019 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123215769-74271214 N. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131215 477-02815241 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144215-991-784Cedarbrook Shopping Plaza1001 S. Easton Road, Cheltenham, PA 19012215-884-39435726 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19141215-924-39667804 Limeklin Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19150215-924-68356405 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19142215-596-02165021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143215-883-09602730 Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-235-47241233 N. 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121215-236-86244600 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140215-329-44555617 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131215-876-65001100 E. Berks Street, Philadelphia, PA 191251312 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-731-90451400 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 1914725-462-20002836 N. 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132267-625-3664517 W Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123267-457-29707152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138215-276-01704441 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144215-621-7250263 N 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106267-550-78772101 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146215-732-5130800 N. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-925-11504317 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104215-387-1970261 S 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-546-42323847 Terrace Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128215-482-20951410 Mt. Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-660-96001500 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130267-225-76028120 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027215-690-4706157 Long Lane, Upper Darby, PA 19082610-352-08506620 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19142215-726-05437186 Marshall Road, Darby, PA 19082484-461-29816735 Elmwood Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19142215-492-09795629 Chester Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143267-892-33762400 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146215-544-12352805 N 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132215-221-6166267-847-18055847 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139215-472-22332400 Coral Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125267-596-6274267-844-15121500 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146267-606-65796008 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144215-843-64534907 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143215-307-3749310 South 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143215-939-32986381 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144215-438-250048 Maplewood Mall, Philadelphia, PA 19144215-479-18856802 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA 19126215-200-58846108 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144215-821-72981214 N 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131215-477-11531821 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111215-722-22502916 N 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132215-225-5425547 N 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130267-318-7143264 S. 60th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139215-410-6513