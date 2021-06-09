Philadelphia police search for suspect caught on video stealing skills game machine

EMBED <>More Videos

Police search for suspect in Philly gas station robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was caught on surveillance video going through great lengths to rob a gas station in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood.

Police said the suspect entered the PNP store on the 6100 block of Rising Sun Avenue on May 8.

Surveillance video shows the man playing a game of chance machine, and it appears he may have won some money.

"Before he goes out, he puts a ticket down on the counter," said Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum with Northeast Detectives. "I guess he wanted to change in his ticket, but then he left with the machine, so that's what makes it a strange occurrence."



Video shows the man moving over to another machine before trying to break into it.

The suspect is then seen leaving the store, but he returned 30 minutes later and started to smash a machine.

Police said when a store employee confronted him, he requested a hammer so he could break into the machine. When the employee didn't have a hammer to give, the suspect attacked him, tackling him to the ground.

The employee was able to get behind the counter, and the suspect is seen on video rolling the machine out of the store before getting away,

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimerobberyphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Jefferson Hospital adjusts safety protocols after deadly shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News