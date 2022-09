Action News is told one of the drivers had to be rescued.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus West Philadelphia.

It happened around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday at South 52nd and Spruce streets.

The bus and another vehicle collided in front of Big George's Stop-N-Dine.

Action News two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is not known at this time if there were children on the bus at the time of the crash.