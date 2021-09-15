philadelphia school district

Bus driver shortage: Philadelphia families could receive $300 a month to drive students

"We sincerely apologize for these service disruptions," said Superintendent Dr. William Hite.
Some families that are eligible to use School District of Philadelphia transportation are asking the district to show them the money.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is doubling its incentives for families who drive their kids to and from school amid a bus driver shortage.

The school district will now pay families $300 a month ($3,000 for the school year) if they opt-out of transportation services.

Families are also able to receive $150 a month for transporting their children to school in the morning only and utilizing the school's bus service in the afternoon.

"We realize that this driver shortage has very real consequences for our students, families and staff, and we sincerely apologize for these service disruptions," said Superintendent Dr. William Hite in a letter to family and students Tuesday night.

School districts across the Philadelphia region are dealing with a similar issue.


The Glassboro School District sent a letter home to parents on Friday saying the high school and intermediate school will begin dismissing 45 minutes earlier than usual. Superintendent Dr. Mark Silverstein said the district is understaffed by eight drivers, with some resignations taking place right before the start of the school year.

In Delaware, the EastSide Charter School also announced an incentive for parents to drive their children to school.

The shortage predates the COVID-19 pandemic, but school closures and layoffs didn't help in 2020.

The New Jersey School Bus Contractors Association has seen a steep drop off, estimating 20% of drivers have not returned after layoffs because of COVID closures.

