2 Philadelphia schools to dismiss early due to presidential debate preparations

The School District of Philadelphia is dismissing two buildings early to deal with the travel disruptions.

The School District of Philadelphia is dismissing two buildings early to deal with the travel disruptions.

The School District of Philadelphia is dismissing two buildings early to deal with the travel disruptions.

The School District of Philadelphia is dismissing two buildings early to deal with the travel disruptions.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's no ordinary work or school day for folks who live around the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood.



The School District of Philadelphia is dismissing two buildings early to deal with the travel disruptions ahead of the presidential debate in the city.

RELATED: Street closures, other changes in Philadelphia you need to know about for the presidential debate



Students at Constitution High School will be let out at 11:34 a.m. on Tuesday.



Dismissal at McCall Elementary School is set for 12:39 p.m. on Tuesday.



Students at both schools will be served lunch before going home.

RELATED: From barricades to restrictions, security tightens in Philadelphia before presidential debate



All after-school activities have been canceled.

