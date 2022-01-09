Coronavirus

More than 80 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to COVID-related staffing challenges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia says more than 80 schools will temporarily shift to virtual learning this week due to staffing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's important to know that shifting any school to virtual learning is always a last resort. Our schools are more than just institutions of learning. They are the safe havens our young people rely on for emotional support from a caring educator, for reliable daily meals to nourish their growing bodies, for the support services that are vital to their health and healing, and for the sense of community and connectedness that comes with being together in person with their friends," said Superintendent Dr. William R. Hite on Sunday.

The list of eighty-eight schools that will shift to virtual starting Monday can be found here.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 11, the number of "Grab-and-Go" meal sites will expand from 12 to 24. Five-day meal boxes will be available for pick-up between 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. for any School District student who is temporarily learning virtually or quarantining at home.

