Masks to be required in Philadelphia public schools for 10 days after winter break

The district one of the goals for the mask mandate is to maintain in-person learning.

"We're seeing all these viruses at once. It just means we're seeing children sicker, much sicker than usual, and just sicker in greater numbers."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in the School District of Philadelphia will be required to wear masks for the first 10 days after winter break.

The mandatory masking will run from January 3 through January 13, 2023.

The district said this move is being made to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, and to maintain in-person learning.

The "General COVID-19 Protocol for the 2022-2023 School Year" calls for masking after extended breaks and holidays.

Kendra McDow, the medical officer for the School District of Philadelphia, told Action News in a recent interview that the district is continuing to keep its mitigation measures in place which include:

Masking for students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to school for day 6 to day 10 of illness

Students and staff who are exposed also need to mask

Encourage handwashing, covering mouth and nose when coughing/sneezing

Hand sanitizer is provided in all buildings

If students and staff are feeling sick, it's recommended they stay home

All are encouraged to get COVID and flu vaccines

As for COVID testing, in-school testing is available for students who have consent on file.

Testing is also available at these school-based locations Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

South Philadelphia High School 2101 S. Broad St.

Samuel Fels High School 5500 Langdon Street

Overbrook High School 5898 Lancaster Ave

MLK High School 6100 Stenton Ave.

Thomas Edison High School 151 West Luzerne Street

Students, staff and their families can pick up free over-the-counter at-home test kits at the above locations while supplies last.