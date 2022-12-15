Masks to be required in Philadelphia public schools for 10 days after winter break

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in the School District of Philadelphia will be required to wear masks for the first 10 days after winter break.
The mandatory masking will run from January 3 through January 13, 2023.
The district said this move is being made to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, and to maintain in-person learning.
The "General COVID-19 Protocol for the 2022-2023 School Year" calls for masking after extended breaks and holidays.
Kendra McDow, the medical officer for the School District of Philadelphia, told Action News in a recent interview that the district is continuing to keep its mitigation measures in place which include:
As for COVID testing, in-school testing is available for students who have consent on file.
Testing is also available at these school-based locations Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Students, staff and their families can pick up free over-the-counter at-home test kits at the above locations while supplies last.