1 dead, 1 injured after gunfire rings out at Philadelphia bus terminal

1 dead, 1 injured after gunfire rings out at Philadelphia bus terminal

1 dead, 1 injured after gunfire rings out at Philadelphia bus terminal

1 dead, 1 injured after gunfire rings out at Philadelphia bus terminal

1 dead, 1 injured after gunfire rings out at Philadelphia bus terminal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting at a bus terminal in the city's Frankford section.

It happened around 4:49 p.m. Monday on Arrott Street at SEPTA's Arrott Transportation Center.

Police say one man was shot in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, identified by police as a man, was shot once in the back and twice in the leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire and no arrests have been made.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker