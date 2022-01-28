Police: Delivery driver shoots attempted carjacker 6 times in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An attempted carjacking suspect was seriously injured after a delivery driver fought back against his attacker on Thursday night.It happened around 7:38 p.m. when the 39-year-old delivery driver was dropping off food on the 3300 block of H Street in the city's Kensington section.Police say the delivery driver was approached by a 23-year-old man who pointed a gun at the victim, demanding he get out of the car.The victim, who police say has a license to carry, grabbed his own gun and shot the suspect six times.According to Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace, the suspect was able to return fire but the victim was not injured.The suspect was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in extremely critical condition.Police say two people who were with the suspect are also being questioned at this time.Philadelphia police have ramped up patrols in recent weeks to tackle a spike in carjackings. There have been more than 90 carjackings so far in the city this year. Last year, there were more than 750 incidents.Anyone with any information in connection with Thursday night's incident is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.