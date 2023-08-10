4-year-old girl among 2 shot outside home in Philadelphia

Police say roughly 15 shots were fired at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting injured two people, including a 4-year-old girl.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of Clementine Street in the city's Kensington section

According to police, the child and a 24-year-old man were both standing in an open doorway when someone opened fire on the property.

The girl was shot in the stomach and rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and listed in stable condition.

The man was also shot in the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say roughly 15 shots were fired at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.