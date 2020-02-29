Philadelphia hits 60 homicides after 2 men shot to death in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double homicide in the city's Kensington section on Friday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. inside a home on the 2000 block of East Clementine Street.

Police say officers found a 31-year-old man shot in the head and a 36-year-old man shot in the head and shoulder. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. No weapon was recovered.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

So far, 60 homicides have been recorded in the city this year.
